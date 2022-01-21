Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 287.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

