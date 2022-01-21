Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 93,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 176,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

