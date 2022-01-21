Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VONE opened at $204.89 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $220.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,880 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter.

