Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

