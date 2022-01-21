Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 6.2%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 1,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 103,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

