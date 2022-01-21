Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OEZVY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Verbund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

