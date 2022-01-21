VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.
VRSN stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
