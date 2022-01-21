VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.

VRSN stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.