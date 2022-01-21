Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

