Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.92

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The firm has a market cap of $536.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in Veritone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

