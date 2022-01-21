Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

