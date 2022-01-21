Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $274.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

