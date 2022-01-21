ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Gap Down to $37.53

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $36.08. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

