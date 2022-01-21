Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $16.07 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $650.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

