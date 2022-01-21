Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,275 Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

