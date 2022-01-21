Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $483.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

