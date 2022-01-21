Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $178,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

