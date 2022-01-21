Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

