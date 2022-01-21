Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,726 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

