Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,300 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $10,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $11,973.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00.

NYSE VNCE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

