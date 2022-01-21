Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

NYSE:V opened at $214.35 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Visa by 1,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 826,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $169,599,000 after buying an additional 100,969 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 355,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

