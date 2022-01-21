Vistry Group’s (VTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,470 ($20.06) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.42) to GBX 1,260 ($17.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,259 ($17.18) to GBX 1,207 ($16.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.33) to GBX 1,560 ($21.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.71).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,105 ($15.08) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,143.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,176.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831 ($11.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

