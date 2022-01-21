VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $20.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE VZIO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,282 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

