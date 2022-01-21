VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 131,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,535. The company has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.