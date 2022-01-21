Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 233.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

