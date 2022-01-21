Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

VOR opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

