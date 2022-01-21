Vtex to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VTEX)

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vtex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vtex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Vtex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.