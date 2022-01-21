Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $188.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

