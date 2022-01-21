W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.34 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 324,342 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.31.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.