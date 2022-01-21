Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Wabash National worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wabash National by 43.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Wabash National by 190.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of WNC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

