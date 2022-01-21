Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 364,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

