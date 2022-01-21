Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

