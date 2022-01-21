Washington Federal, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday.

WAFD stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $203,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

