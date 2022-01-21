Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 275,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.