Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.23 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

