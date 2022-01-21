Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.33, but opened at $158.33. Wayfair shares last traded at $161.71, with a volume of 13,199 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

