WaykiChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.76 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. WaykiChain has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

