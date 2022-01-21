Wedbush Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Brinker International by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

