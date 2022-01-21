Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $350.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

