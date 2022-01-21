West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $208,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $373.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

