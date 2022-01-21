Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.