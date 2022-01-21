Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Western Midstream Partners worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $23.74 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

