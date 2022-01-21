Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $23.74 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

