Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

