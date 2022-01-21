Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEYS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 61.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

