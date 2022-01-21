Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($51.85) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,101.70 ($42.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($31.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,620.90 ($49.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,088.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,104.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

