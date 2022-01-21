William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

