William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $420,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.