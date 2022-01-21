William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $420,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

