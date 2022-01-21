William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.