Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WLMS opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

