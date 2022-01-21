Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

